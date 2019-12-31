Thursday, Jan. 2
Boys Basketball: C.S. Lewis at Perrydale, 7 p.m. Falls City at Livingstone Adventist Academy, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: C.S. Lewis at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m. Falls City at Livingstone Adventist Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 3
Boys Basketball: Astoria at Central, 5 p.m. Eddyville Charter at Falls City, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Eddyville Charter at Falls City, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Boys Basketball: Banks at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Boys Basketball: Central at Silverton, 7 p.m. Dallas at Lebanon, 7 p.m. Perrydale at Crosshill Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Silverton at Central, 7 p.m. Lebanon at Dallas, 7 p.m. Perrydale at Crosshill Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Swimming: MWC meet at Dallas, 4 p.m.
