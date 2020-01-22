Thursday, Jan. 23
Men’s Basketball: Northwest Nazarene at WOU, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball: Northwest Nazarene at WOU, 5:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Perrydale at Oregon School for the Deaf, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Central at South Albany, 7 p.m. Perrydale at Oregon School for the Deaf, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Dallas at Crater High School, TBD.
Friday, Jan. 24
Boys Basketball: South Albany at Central, 7 p.m. Crescent Valley at Dallas, 7 p.m. Perrydale at Dufur, 7:30 p.m. Falls City at Crosshill Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Dallas at Crescent Valley, 7 p.m. Perrydale at Dufur, 5:30 p.m. Falls City at Crosshill Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Central at South Albany, 10 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Men’s Basketball: Central Washington at WOU, 4:15 p.m.
Women’s Basketball: Central Washington at WOU, 2 p.m.
Men’s and Women’s Indoor track and field: WOU at University of Portland Chiles Center, all day.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Men’s Basketball: WOU at Concordia, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball: St. Paul at Perrydale, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Central at Corvallis, 7 p.m. Dallas at West Albany, 7 p.m. St. Paul at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m.
Swimming: Central, Dallas at South Albany.
Schedules Subject to Change
