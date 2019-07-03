Below is the remaining summer schedule for the Dirtbags
Wednesday, July 3
Dirtbags at Lakeridge High School, 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 4
Dirtbags at Corvallis High School, 4 p.m.
Friday, July 5
Dirtbags at Corvallis High School, 4 p.m.
Saturday, July 6
Dirtbags at Corvallis High School, 4 p.m.
Sunday, July 7
Dirtbags at Corvallis High School, TBD,
Tuesday, July 9
Dirtbags at Corvallis High School, doubleheader, TBD.
Monday, July 15
Dirtbags at Willamette University, doubleheader, 2 and 4 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Dirtbags at Western Oregon University, doubleheader, 4 and 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 18
Dirtbags at Ron Tonkin, doubleheader, 5 and 7 p.m.
Friday, July 19
Dirtbags at Eugene, 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 20
Dirtbags at Western Oregon University, 4 p.m.
Monday, July 22
Super Regionals, TBD.
Tuesday, July 23
Super Regionals, TBD.
Wednesday, July 24
Super Regionals, TBD.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.