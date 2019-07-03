Below is the remaining summer schedule for the Dirtbags

Wednesday, July 3

Dirtbags at Lakeridge High School, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Dirtbags at Corvallis High School, 4 p.m.

Friday, July 5

Dirtbags at Corvallis High School, 4 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Dirtbags at Corvallis High School, 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 7

Dirtbags at Corvallis High School, TBD,

Tuesday, July 9

Dirtbags at Corvallis High School, doubleheader, TBD.

Monday, July 15

Dirtbags at Willamette University, doubleheader, 2 and 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16

Dirtbags at Western Oregon University, doubleheader, 4 and 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 18

Dirtbags at Ron Tonkin, doubleheader, 5 and 7 p.m.

Friday, July 19

Dirtbags at Eugene, 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Dirtbags at Western Oregon University, 4 p.m.

Monday, July 22

Super Regionals, TBD.

Tuesday, July 23

Super Regionals, TBD.

Wednesday, July 24

Super Regionals, TBD.

Schedules Subject to Change

