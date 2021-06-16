Wednesday, June 16

Central boys basketball vs. McNary, 7:30 p.m.

Central girls basketball at McNary, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas boys basketball vs. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas girls basketball at Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.

Perrydale boys basketball vs. Crosshill Christian, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 17

Falls City boys basketball at C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 18

Central boys basketball at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Central girls basketball vs. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas boys basketball at Silverton, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas girls basketball vs. Silverton, 6:30 p.m.

Perrydale boys basketball at Jewell, 7 p.m.

Monday, June 21

Central boys basketball vs. Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Central girls basketball at Crescent Valley, 7 p.m.

Dallas boys basketball vs. Corvallis, 6 p.m.

Dallas girls basketball at Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 22

Perrydale boys basketball at North Douglas, 7 p.m.

Perrydale girls basketball at North Douglas, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23

Central boys basketball at Corvallis, 6 p.m.

Central girls basketball vs. South Salem, 6 p.m.

