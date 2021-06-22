Central

Boys basketball: The Panthers (3-10, 2-6 Mid-Willamette Conference) posted a 66-38 win on the road against McKay on June 14. On June 9, Central lost a contest to North Salem, 45-39, and lost two more games 48-35 against 6A McNary on June 16 and a close game against Lebanon 71-68.

Girls basketball: Central (4-8, 2-5 MWC) defeated McKay at home on June 14 46-36, but followed the win with two losses, falling to 6A McNary 50-24 on June 16 and conference opponent Lebanon 62-28 on Friday. On Monday ….

Dallas

Boys basketball: The Dragons (3-10, 2-6 MWC) defeated McKay 52-45 on June 9. Three losses followed the victory, one to non-league opponent McNary 73-43 on June 14, to Lebanon 82-51 on June 16, and Silverton 72-32 on Friday.

Girl basketball: Dallas ( 3-11, 1-6 MWC) lost 47-29 to McKay on June 9, 53-35 to Hillsboro June 11, 60-37 to McNary on June 14, 64-41 to Lebanon on June 16, and 69-33 to Silverton on Friday.

Falls City

Boys basketball: The Mountaineers (10-3, 7-1 Casco League) defeated Jewell 64-30 on June 15 and won 50-35 at C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas.

Perrydale

Boys basketball: The Pirates (7-6, 6-4 Casco) split two games, winning against St. Paul 61-25 on June 15 and losing 67-52 against Crosshill Christian.

Girls basketball: Perrydale (4-4, 4-3 Casco) rounded out the season with a close victory, defeating St. Paul 27-25 on June 15.