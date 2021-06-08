Wednesday, June 9
Central boys basketball vs. North Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas boys basketball vs. McKay, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas girls basketball at McKay, 6:30 p.m.
Willamina/Falls City wrestling at Estacada, 5 p.m.
Perrydale girls basketball at Willamette Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 10
Central swimming against South Albany at Dallas Aquatic Center, 5 p.m.
Dallas swimming at Corvallis, 4 p.m.
Falls City boys basketball vs. Perrydale, 7 p.m.
Perrydale boys basketball at Falls City, 7 p.m.
Willamina/Falls City wrestling at Rainier, 5 p.m.
Perrydale girls basketball at TBD, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, June 11
Central wrestling at Corvallis, 6 p.m.
Dallas girls basketball vs. Hillsboro, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas wrestling at Crater, TBA
Saturday, June 12
Perrydale boys basketball vs. Alsea, 5:30 p.m.
Perrydale girls basketball vs. TBD, 4 p.m.
Monday, June 14
Central boys basketball at McKay, 7:30 p.m.
Central girls basketball vs. McKay, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas boys basketball at McNary, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas girls basketball vs. McNary, 6:30 p.m.
Falls City boys basketball at Crosshill Christian, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 15
Dallas wrestling conference meet at Crescent Valley, 6 p.m.
Perrydale boys basketball vs. St. Paul, 7 p.m.
Perrydale girls basketball vs. St. Paul, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 16
Central boys basketball vs. McNary, 7:30 p.m.
Central girls basketball at McNary, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas boy basketball vs. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas girls basketball at Lebanon, 6:30 p.m.
Falls City boys basketball vs. Jewell, 7 p.m.
Perrydale boys basketball vs. Crosshill Christian, 7 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.