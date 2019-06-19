Wednesday, June 19
Dimarini Dirtbags at Western Oregon University, 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 20
Dimarini Dirtbags at Western Oregon University, 6 p.m.
Friday, June 21
Dimarini Dirtbags at Western Oregon University, doubleheader, 3 and 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 22
Dimarini Dirtbags at Western Oregon University, 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 23
Dimarini Dirtbags at Western Oregon University, TBD.
Monday, June 24
Dimarini Dirtbags at McNary High School, doubleheader, 2 and 4 p.m.
Tuesday, June 25
Dimarini Dirtbags at Western Oregon University, doubleheader, 2 and 4 p.m.
