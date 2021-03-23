Wednesday, March 24
Central volleyball vs. Lebanon, 7:15 p.m.
Dallas volleyball at McKay, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, March 25
Central boys soccer at South Albany, 7:15 p.m.
Central girls soccer vs. South Albany, 5 p.m.
Central volleyball vs. McNary, 7:15 p.m.
Dallas boys soccer at West Albany, 7:15 p.m.
Dallas volleyball vs. Lebanon, 7:15 p.m.
Perrydale volleyball at Faith Bible, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Friday, March 26
Central football vs. Silverton, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas football at Crescent Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Falls City football at Perrydale, 7 p.m.
Perrydale football vs Falls City, 7 p.m.
Monday, March 29
Central volleyball at McKay, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 30
Central boys soccer vs. Crescent Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Central girls soccer at Crescent Valley, 7 p.m.
Dallas boys soccer vs. Woodburn, 7:30 p.m.
Falls City volleyball at C.S. Lewis Academy, 6 p.m.
Perrydale volleyball vs. St. Paul, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 31
Central volleyball at Silverton, 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.