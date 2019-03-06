Thursday, March 7
Mens Basketball: WOU at Bellingham, Washington, vs. Montana State University Billings, GNAC Championships, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 9
Mens Baseball: WOU at Central Washington, noon and 3 p.m.
Womens Softball: Simon Frasier at WOU, noon and 2 p.m.
Sunday, March 10
Mens Baseball: WOU at Central Washington, noon and 3 p.m.
Womens Softball: Western Washington at WOU, noon and 2 p.m.
Schedules Subject to Change
