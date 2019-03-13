Wednesday, March 13

Womens Softball: Northwest Christian at WOU, doubleheader, 1 and 4 p.m.

Boys Baseball: Central at North Eugene, 4 p.m.

Girls Softball: Central at South Salem, 5 p.m. Dallas at Tualatin, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 14

Girls Softball: Dallas at Philomath, 4:30 p.m. Perrydale at Yoncalla, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, March 15

Mens Basketball: WOU at Point Loma, 7:30 p.m. NCAA West Regionals.

Girls Softball: Central at Newberg, 5 p.m. Mohawk at Perrydale, 4:30 p.m.

Boys and Girls Track and Field: Dallas at Cotton Invitational, Grant High School, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 16

Mens Basketball: WOU at Semifinals, UC San Diego/Cal Poly, 7:30 p.m.

Mens Baseball: Concordia at WOU, doubleheader, 1 and 4 p.m.

Boys Baseball: Central against Madison at Lebanon High School, 3 p.m.

Boys and Girls Track and Field: Perrydale, Falls City at Jefferson High School, 10 a.m.

Sunday, March 17

Mens Baseball: Concordia at WOU, doubleheader, 1 and 4 p.m.

Girls Softball: Knappa at Perrydale, 4:30 p.m.

Schedules Subject to Change

