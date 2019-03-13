Wednesday, March 13
Womens Softball: Northwest Christian at WOU, doubleheader, 1 and 4 p.m.
Boys Baseball: Central at North Eugene, 4 p.m.
Girls Softball: Central at South Salem, 5 p.m. Dallas at Tualatin, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 14
Girls Softball: Dallas at Philomath, 4:30 p.m. Perrydale at Yoncalla, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, March 15
Mens Basketball: WOU at Point Loma, 7:30 p.m. NCAA West Regionals.
Girls Softball: Central at Newberg, 5 p.m. Mohawk at Perrydale, 4:30 p.m.
Boys and Girls Track and Field: Dallas at Cotton Invitational, Grant High School, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 16
Mens Basketball: WOU at Semifinals, UC San Diego/Cal Poly, 7:30 p.m.
Mens Baseball: Concordia at WOU, doubleheader, 1 and 4 p.m.
Boys Baseball: Central against Madison at Lebanon High School, 3 p.m.
Boys and Girls Track and Field: Perrydale, Falls City at Jefferson High School, 10 a.m.
Sunday, March 17
Mens Baseball: Concordia at WOU, doubleheader, 1 and 4 p.m.
Girls Softball: Knappa at Perrydale, 4:30 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.