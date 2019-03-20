Thursday, March 21
Boys Baseball: Sandy at Central, 4:30 p.m. Dallas at Grant Union Iron Triangle Tournament, noon.
Girls Softball: Central at North Bend, 3 p.m.
Boys Tennis: Central at Philomath, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis: Philomath at Central, 4 p.m.
Boys and Girls Track and Field: Perrydale at Tualatin High School, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, March 22
Mens Baseball: WOU at Northwest Nazarene, doubleheader, 3 and 6 p.m.
Boys Baseball: Central at South Medford, 4:30 p.m. Dallas at Grant Union Iron Triangle Tournament, 11 a.m.
Boys Tennis: Central at Woodburn, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis: Woodburn at Central, 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 23
Mens Baseball: WOU at Northwest Nazarene, doubleheader, 1 and 4 p.m.
Womens Baseball: WOU at Central Washington, doubleheader, 1 and 4 p.m.
Mens and Womens Track and Field: WOU at Willamette Invitational, all day.
Boys Baseball: Dallas at Grant Union Iron Triangle Tournament, 10 a.m.
Sunday, March 24
Womens Softball: WOU at Saint Martin’s, doubleheader, noon and 2 p.m.
Monday, March 25
Mens and Womens Track and Field: WOU at Boxer Combined Event, all day.
Boys Baseball: Central at Volcanoes Stadium vs North Bend, 7 p.m.
Girls Softball: Central, Dallas at North Medford Spring Break Invite, doubleheader, 2 and 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 26
Mens and Womens Track and Field: WOU at Boxer Combined Event, all day.
Boys Baseball: Central at Volcanoes Stadium vs Marist Catholic. 4:30 p.m. Dallas at Newport Tournament, TBD.
Girls Softball: Central, Dallas at North Medford Spring Break Invite, doubleheader, 2 and 4 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
