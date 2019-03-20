Thursday, March 21

Boys Baseball: Sandy at Central, 4:30 p.m. Dallas at Grant Union Iron Triangle Tournament, noon.

Girls Softball: Central at North Bend, 3 p.m.

Boys Tennis: Central at Philomath, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis: Philomath at Central, 4 p.m.

Boys and Girls Track and Field: Perrydale at Tualatin High School, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, March 22

Mens Baseball: WOU at Northwest Nazarene, doubleheader, 3 and 6 p.m.

Boys Baseball: Central at South Medford, 4:30 p.m. Dallas at Grant Union Iron Triangle Tournament, 11 a.m.

Boys Tennis: Central at Woodburn, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis: Woodburn at Central, 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 23

Mens Baseball: WOU at Northwest Nazarene, doubleheader, 1 and 4 p.m.

Womens Baseball: WOU at Central Washington, doubleheader, 1 and 4 p.m.

Mens and Womens Track and Field: WOU at Willamette Invitational, all day.

Boys Baseball: Dallas at Grant Union Iron Triangle Tournament, 10 a.m.

Sunday, March 24

Womens Softball: WOU at Saint Martin’s, doubleheader, noon and 2 p.m.

Monday, March 25

Mens and Womens Track and Field: WOU at Boxer Combined Event, all day.

Boys Baseball: Central at Volcanoes Stadium vs North Bend, 7 p.m.

Girls Softball: Central, Dallas at North Medford Spring Break Invite, doubleheader, 2 and 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 26

Mens and Womens Track and Field: WOU at Boxer Combined Event, all day.

Boys Baseball: Central at Volcanoes Stadium vs Marist Catholic. 4:30 p.m. Dallas at Newport Tournament, TBD.

Girls Softball: Central, Dallas at North Medford Spring Break Invite, doubleheader, 2 and 4 p.m.

Schedules Subject to Change

