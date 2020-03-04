Wednesday, March 4
Girls Basketball: Perrydale vs North Douglas at Baker High School, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 5
Men’s Basketball: WOU at GNAC Championships, vs Alaska, noon.
Friday, March 6
Men’s Basketball: WOU at GNAC Championships, TBA.
Girls Basketball: Central at TBA, TBA.
Saturday, March 7
Men’s Basketball: WOU at GNAC Championships, TBA.
Men’s Baseball: WOU at Central Washington University, noon.
Women’s Softball: WOU at Saint Martin’s, doubleheader, 1 and 3 p.m.
Sunday, March 8
Men’s Baseball: WOU at Central Washington University, noon.
Women’s Softball: WOU at Central Washington University, doubleheader, noon and 2 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
