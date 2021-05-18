Thursday, May 20

Central boys basketball vs. Silverton, 7 p.m.

Central girls basketball at Silverton, 7 p.m.

Central swimming at Corvallis, 4 p.m.

Dallas boys basketball at South Albany, 7 p.m.

Dallas girls basketball vs. South Albany, 7 p.m.

Dallas swimming at Silverton, 4 p.m.

Dallas wrestling at Dallas, TBA

Friday, May 21

Falls City boys basketball at Sheridan, 6:30 p.m.

Perrydale boys basketball at Country Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Perrydale girls basketball at Country Christian, 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 22

Central boys basketball at Dallas, noon

Central girls basketball vs. Dallas, noon

Central wrestling at Sisters, noon

Dallas boys basketball vs. Central, noon

Dallas girls basketball at Central, noon

Dallas wrestling at Sisters, 10 a.m.

Monday, May 24

Central boys basketball at South Albany, 7 p.m.

Central girls basketball vs. South Albany, 7 p.m.

Dallas boys basketball at Corvallis, 7 p.m.

Dallas girls basketball vs. Corvallis, 7 p.m.

Falls City boys basketball vs. C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas, 7 p.m.

Falls City girls basketball vs. C.S. Lewis Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Perrydale boys basketball vs. Willamette Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

Perrydale girls basketball vs. Willamette Valley Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 25

Central wrestling at South Albany, 6 p.m.

Dallas wrestling at South Albany, 6 p.m.

Falls City boys basketball vs. Alsea, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26

Central boys basketball vs. Corvallis 7 p.m.

Central girls basketball at Corvallis, 7 p.m.

Dallas boys basketball vs. Crescent Valley, 7 p.m.

Dallas girls basketball at Crescent Valley, 7 p.m.

Perrydale boys basketball vs. Livingstone Academy, 7 p.m.

Perrydale girls basketball vs. Livingstone Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Schedules Subject to Change

Have a story? Contact Jolene Guzman at jguzman@polkio.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.