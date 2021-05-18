Thursday, May 20
Central boys basketball vs. Silverton, 7 p.m.
Central girls basketball at Silverton, 7 p.m.
Central swimming at Corvallis, 4 p.m.
Dallas boys basketball at South Albany, 7 p.m.
Dallas girls basketball vs. South Albany, 7 p.m.
Dallas swimming at Silverton, 4 p.m.
Dallas wrestling at Dallas, TBA
Friday, May 21
Falls City boys basketball at Sheridan, 6:30 p.m.
Perrydale boys basketball at Country Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Perrydale girls basketball at Country Christian, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 22
Central boys basketball at Dallas, noon
Central girls basketball vs. Dallas, noon
Central wrestling at Sisters, noon
Dallas boys basketball vs. Central, noon
Dallas girls basketball at Central, noon
Dallas wrestling at Sisters, 10 a.m.
Monday, May 24
Central boys basketball at South Albany, 7 p.m.
Central girls basketball vs. South Albany, 7 p.m.
Dallas boys basketball at Corvallis, 7 p.m.
Dallas girls basketball vs. Corvallis, 7 p.m.
Falls City boys basketball vs. C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas, 7 p.m.
Falls City girls basketball vs. C.S. Lewis Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Perrydale boys basketball vs. Willamette Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
Perrydale girls basketball vs. Willamette Valley Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 25
Central wrestling at South Albany, 6 p.m.
Dallas wrestling at South Albany, 6 p.m.
Falls City boys basketball vs. Alsea, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 26
Central boys basketball vs. Corvallis 7 p.m.
Central girls basketball at Corvallis, 7 p.m.
Dallas boys basketball vs. Crescent Valley, 7 p.m.
Dallas girls basketball at Crescent Valley, 7 p.m.
Perrydale boys basketball vs. Livingstone Academy, 7 p.m.
Perrydale girls basketball vs. Livingstone Academy, 5:30 p.m.
