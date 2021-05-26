Wednesday, May 26
Central boys basketball vs. Corvallis, 7:30 p.m.
Central girls basketball at Corvallis, 7 p.m.
Dallas boys basketball vs. Crescent Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas girls basketball at Crescent Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Perrydale boys basketball vs. Livingstone Adventist Academy, 7 p.m.
Perrydale girls basketball vs. Livingstone Adventist Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 27
Central swimming at Mid-Willamette Conference Invitational at Silverton, 4 p.m.
Dallas swimming at Lebanon, 4 p.m.
Falls City boys basketball at St. Paul, 7 p.m.
Perrydale boys basketball at C.S. Lewis Academy, 7 p.m.
Perrydale girls basketball at C.S. Lewis Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, May 28
Central boys basketball at Crescent Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Central girls basketball vs. Crescent Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas boys basketball at West Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas girls basketball vs. West Albany, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 29
Central wrestling vs. Corvallis, 11 a.m.
Falls City boys basketball vs. Sheridan, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, June 1
Central wrestling vs. Crescent Valley, Silverton at Central, 6 p.m.
Dallas boys basketball vs. Sprague, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas girls basketball at Sprague, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas wrestling vs. Lebanon, 6 p.m.
Falls City boys basketball at Livingstone Adventist Academy, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2
Central boys basketball at Sprague, 7:30 p.m.
Central girls basketball vs. Sprague, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas boys basketball at South Salem, 7 p.m.
Dallas girls basketball vs. South Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Perrydale boys basketball vs. St. Paul, 7 p.m.
Perrydale girls basketball at Livingstone Adventist Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Schedules Subject to Change
