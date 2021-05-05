Wednesday, May 5
Dallas baseball vs Silverton, 5 p.m.
Dallas/Falls City softball at Silverton, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 6
Central boys tennis at West Salem, 4 p.m.
Central girls tennis vs. West Salem, 4 p.m.
Dallas boys tennis at North Salem, 4 p.m.
Central track at Lebanon, 3:30 p.m.
Dallas track at West Albany, 4 p.m.
Falls City/Willamina baseball at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.
Perrydale softball at Nestucca, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, May 7
Central/KVCS baseball at Silverton, 5 p.m.
Central softball vs. North Salem, 5 p.m.
Dallas baseball vs. West Albany, 5 p.m.
Dallas/Falls City softball at West Albany, 5 p.m.
Saturday, May 8
Dallas/Falls City softball vs. South Albany, 10 a.m.
Falls City/Willamina baseball at Nestucca, 1 p.m.
Falls City track at Perrydale, 10:30 a.m.
Perrydale track at Perrydale Invitational, 10:30 a.m.
Monday, May 10
Central/KVCS baseball vs. Dallas, 5 p.m.
Central boys golf at Mid-Willamette Conference District Tournament, Corvallis, TBA.
Central girls golf at Lebanon, 10 a.m.
Central softball at Dallas/Falls City, 4:30 p.m.
Central boys tennis vs. McNary, 4 p.m.
Central girls tennis at McNary, 4 p.m.
Dallas baseball at Central/KVCS, 5 pm.
Dallas boys golf district tournament at Corvallis, 12:30 p.m.
Dallas girls golf at Lebanon, 10 a.m.
Dallas/Falls City softball vs. Central, 5 p.m. Dallas boys tennis vs. McKay, 4 p.m.
Dallas girls tennis at McKay, 1 p.m.
Perrydale softball vs. Amity, 4:30 p.m.
Falls City/Willamina baseball at Clatskanie, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 11
Central girls golf at Mid-Willamette Conference District Tournament at Corvallis, TBA.
Dallas baseball at Crescent Valley, 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Dallas girls golf district meet at Corvallis, TBA.
Wednesday, May 12
Central/KVCS baseball vs. North Salem/McKay, 5 p.m.
Central softball vs. West Albany, 5 p.m.
Central girls tennis vs. Silverton.
Dallas girls tennis vs. McNary, 4 p.m.
Schedules Subject to Change
