Wednesday, May 22

Boys Baseball: Hillsboro at Central, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Softball: Eagle Point at Central, 4 p.m. Putnam at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 23

Mens and Womens Track and Field: NCAA Championships, all day.

Friday, May 24

Mens and Womens Track and Field: NCAA Championships, all day.

Boys and Girls Track and Field: Central, Dallas at Mt. Hood Community College, all day.

Saturday, May 25

Mens and Womens Track and Field: NCAA Championships, all day.

Boys and Girls Track and Field: Central, Dallas at Mt. Hood Community College, all day.

Schedules Subject to Change

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.