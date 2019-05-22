Wednesday, May 22
Boys Baseball: Hillsboro at Central, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Softball: Eagle Point at Central, 4 p.m. Putnam at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 23
Mens and Womens Track and Field: NCAA Championships, all day.
Friday, May 24
Mens and Womens Track and Field: NCAA Championships, all day.
Boys and Girls Track and Field: Central, Dallas at Mt. Hood Community College, all day.
Saturday, May 25
Mens and Womens Track and Field: NCAA Championships, all day.
Boys and Girls Track and Field: Central, Dallas at Mt. Hood Community College, all day.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
