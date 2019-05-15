Wednesday, May 15
Boys Baseball: South Albany at Central, 5 p.m. Dallas at Crescent Valley, 5 p.m.
Girls Softball: Central at North Salem, 4 p.m. Perrydale at Gaston, 5 p.m.
Boys and Girls Track and Field: Central, Dallas at Lebanon for Mid-Willamette Conference districts meet, 1 p.m.
Thursday, May 16
Boys and Girls Track and Field: Central, Dallas at Lebanon for Mid-Willamette Conference districts meet, 1 p.m.
Friday, May 17
Boys Baseball: Central at South Albany, 5 p.m. Crescent Valley at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Girls Softball: Central at South Albany, 5 p.m. Dallas at Crescent Valley, 5 p.m.
Boys and Girls Track and Field: Perrydale, Falls City at state track and field meet, Western Oregon University, all day.
Saturday, May 18
Boys and Girls Track and Field: Perrydale, Falls City at state track and field meet, WOU, all day.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
