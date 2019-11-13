Thursday, Nov. 14
Women’s Soccer: WOU at Seattle Pacific, 7 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball: Northwest Nazarene at WOU, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 15
Men’s Basketball: Warner Pacific at WOU, exhibition, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball: WOU at Sonoma State University, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Men’s Football: Eastern New Mexico at WOU, 1:04 p.m.
Men’s Soccer: University of Hawaii at Hilo at WOU, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball: WOU at California State University, Chico, noon.
Women’s Soccer: WOU at GNAC Championships, all day.
Women’s Volleyball: Central Washington at WOU, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Women’s Volleyball: Concordia at WOU, 7 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.