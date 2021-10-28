Thursday, Oct. 28
Perrydale football vs. Gold Beach, at Waldport, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29
Central football at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Dallas football vs. Central, 7 p.m.
West Salem football vs. Sprague, 7 p.m.
Falls City/Kings Valley Charter football vs. Waldport, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Dallas volleyball at TBD, Class 5A first round Central, Dallas cross-country at Mid-Willamette Conference district meet, at Seven Oaks Middle School, Lebanon, 11 a.m.
West Salem boys soccer vs. TBD, Class 6A first round
West Salem girls soccer vs. TBD, Class 6A first round
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.