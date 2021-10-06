Wednesday, Oct. 6
Central cross-country at Silver Falls State Park, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Central boys soccer vs. West Albany, 7 p.m.
Central girls soccer at West Albany, 4 p.m.
Central volleyball at Corvallis, 6 p.m.
Dallas boys soccer at Silverton, 6 p.m.
Dallas girls soccer vs. Silverton, 7 p.m.
Dallas volleyball at West Albany, 6 p.m.
Falls City volleyball vs. Willamette Valley Christian, 6 p.m.
Perrydale volleyball vs. C.S. Lewis Academy, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 8
Central football vs. Silverton, 7 p.m.
Dallas football vs. Crescent Valley, 7 p.m.
Falls City football vs. Perrydale, 7 p.m.
Perrydale football at Falls City/Kings Valley, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Dallas volleyball at Clearwater Classic, Bend High School, 8 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Central boys soccer vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.
Central volleyball at South Albany, 4 p.m.
Central volleyball vs. Lebanon (at South Albany High), 5 p.m.
Dallas boys soccer at Central, 7 p.m.
Dallas girls soccer vs. Central, 7 p.m.
Dallas volleyball vs. Corvallis, TBA
Dallas volleyball vs. Crescent Valley, TBA
Falls City volleyball vs. Crosshill Christian, 6 p.m.
Perrydale volleyball at St. Paul, 6 pm.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Central cross-country Independence Sports Park, TBA
Dallas cross-country at Bush Park (Salem), TBA
