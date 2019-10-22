Wednesday, Oct. 23

Boys and Girls Cross-country: Central at Timber Linn Park, 4 p.m. Dallas at Dallas City Park, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Women’s Soccer: WOU at Concordia, 4 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball: WOU at Simon Fraser, 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball: Central at Corvallis, 6 p.m. South Albany at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer: Dallas at West Albany, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

Boys Football: Corvallis at Central, 7 p.m. Dallas at West Albany, 7 p.m. Perrydale at Mohawk, 7 p.m. Falls City at St. Paul, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Men’s Football: Midwestern State Texas at WOU, 1:05 p.m.

Women’s Soccer: WOU at Saint Martin’s, 1 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball: WOU at Western Washington, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Cross-country: WOU at GNAC championships, Billings, MT, all day.

Girls Volleyball: Perrydale at Casco League Tournament, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Girls Volleyball: North Salem at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer: Central at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer: Dallas at Central, 6 p.m.

—

Schedules Subject to Change