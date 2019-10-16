Wednesday, Oct. 16
Boys and Girls Cross-country: West Albany, Silverton, Corvallis and Central at Independence Sports Park, 4 p.m. North Salem, South Albany, Lebanon, East Linn Christian, Crescent Valley and Dallas at Bush Park, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Women’s Soccer: Montana State Billings at WOU, 2 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball: WOU at Central Washington, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer: Lebanon at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer: Crescent Valley at Central, 6 p.m. Dallas at Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: Dallas at Central, 6 p.m. Perrydale at C.S. Lewis Academy, 6 p.m. St. Paul at Falls City, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18
Boys Football: Central at North Salem, 6 p.m. McKay at Dallas, 6 p.m. Falls City at Perrydale, 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer: Central at Crescent Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Men’s Football: Central Washington at WOU, 1:05 p.m.
Men’s and Women’s Cross-country: WOU at Warner Pacific XC Classic, all day.
Women’s Soccer: Northwest Nazarene at WOU, 11 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball: WOU at Northwest Nazarene, 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 21
Girls Volleyball: Jewell, Adventist Academy at Perrydale, 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Boys Soccer: Silverton at Central, 6 p.m. Dallas at North Salem, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer: Central at Silverton, 6 p.m. North Salem at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: Central at Lebanon, 6 p.m. Falls City at Livingstone Adventist Academy, 6 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.