Thursday, Oct. 10

Women’s Soccer: Concordia at WOU, 3 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball: Alaska at WOU, 7 p.m.

Boys Football: Dallas at Silverton, 7 p.m. Perrydale at St. Paul, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer: Central at North Salem, 7 p.m. Crescent Valley at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer: North Salem at Central, 6 p.m. Dallas at Crescent Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball: Silverton at Central, 6 p.m. Crescent Valley at Dallas, 6 p.m. Jewell at Falls City, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

Boys Football: Lebanon at Central, 7 p.m. Siletz Valley at Falls City, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Men’s Football: WOU at Texas A&M Kingsville, 5 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Cross-country: WOU at Western Washington University Invitational, all day.

Women’s Soccer: Western Washington at WOU, 1 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball: Alaska Anchorage at WOU, 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball: Dallas at Clearwater Volleyball Invitational, all day.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Boys Soccer: West Albany at Central, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer: Central at West Albany, 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball: Central at South Albany, 4 p.m., doubleheader. West Albany, Corvallis at Dallas, 4 and 6 p.m. Perrydale at St. Paul, 6 p.m. Falls City at Willamette Valley Christian, 6 p.m.

—

Schedules Subject to Change