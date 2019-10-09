Thursday, Oct. 10
Women’s Soccer: Concordia at WOU, 3 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball: Alaska at WOU, 7 p.m.
Boys Football: Dallas at Silverton, 7 p.m. Perrydale at St. Paul, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer: Central at North Salem, 7 p.m. Crescent Valley at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer: North Salem at Central, 6 p.m. Dallas at Crescent Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: Silverton at Central, 6 p.m. Crescent Valley at Dallas, 6 p.m. Jewell at Falls City, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
Boys Football: Lebanon at Central, 7 p.m. Siletz Valley at Falls City, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Men’s Football: WOU at Texas A&M Kingsville, 5 p.m.
Men’s and Women’s Cross-country: WOU at Western Washington University Invitational, all day.
Women’s Soccer: Western Washington at WOU, 1 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball: Alaska Anchorage at WOU, 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: Dallas at Clearwater Volleyball Invitational, all day.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Boys Soccer: West Albany at Central, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer: Central at West Albany, 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: Central at South Albany, 4 p.m., doubleheader. West Albany, Corvallis at Dallas, 4 and 6 p.m. Perrydale at St. Paul, 6 p.m. Falls City at Willamette Valley Christian, 6 p.m.
Schedules Subject to Change
