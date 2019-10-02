Thursday, Oct. 3
Women’s Volleyball: WOU at Saint Martin’s,7 p.m.
Boys Soccer: Corvallis at Central, 6 p.m. Silverton at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer: Central at Corvallis, 6 p.m. Silverton at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: Corvallis at Central, Dallas at South Albany, 6 p.m. Falls City at Perrydale, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4
Boys Football: Central at South Albany, 7 p.m. Crescent Valley at Dallas, 7 p.m. Perrydale at Waldport, 7:30 p.m. Falls City at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Men’s Football: Simon Frasier at WOU, 1:05 p.m.
Men’s and Women’s Cross-country: WOU at Bush Park, Charles Bowles Willamette Invite.
Women’s Soccer: Seattle Pacific at WOU, 11 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball: WOU at Seattle Pacific, 2 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: Central at Hood River Valley, all day.
Boys and Girls Cross-country: Central, Dallas at 16th Annual Harrier Classic, all day.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Boys Soccer: Lebanon at Central, 6 p.m. Dallas at South Albany, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer: Central at Lebanon, 6 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: Central at North Salem, 6 p.m. Dallas at Silverton, 6 p.m. Perrydale at Willamette Valley Christian, 6 p.m. Crosshill Christian at Falls City, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.