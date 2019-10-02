Thursday, Oct. 3

Women’s Volleyball: WOU at Saint Martin’s,7 p.m.

Boys Soccer: Corvallis at Central, 6 p.m. Silverton at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer: Central at Corvallis, 6 p.m. Silverton at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball: Corvallis at Central, Dallas at South Albany, 6 p.m. Falls City at Perrydale, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

Boys Football: Central at South Albany, 7 p.m. Crescent Valley at Dallas, 7 p.m. Perrydale at Waldport, 7:30 p.m. Falls City at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Men’s Football: Simon Frasier at WOU, 1:05 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Cross-country: WOU at Bush Park, Charles Bowles Willamette Invite.

Women’s Soccer: Seattle Pacific at WOU, 11 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball: WOU at Seattle Pacific, 2 p.m.

Girls Volleyball: Central at Hood River Valley, all day.

Boys and Girls Cross-country: Central, Dallas at 16th Annual Harrier Classic, all day.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Boys Soccer: Lebanon at Central, 6 p.m. Dallas at South Albany, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer: Central at Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Girls Volleyball: Central at North Salem, 6 p.m. Dallas at Silverton, 6 p.m. Perrydale at Willamette Valley Christian, 6 p.m. Crosshill Christian at Falls City, 6 p.m.