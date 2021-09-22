Wednesday, Sept. 22
Central cross-country at Mid-Willmette Conference Preview Meet in Lebanon, 4 p.m.
Dallas cross-country at Mid-Willamette Conference Preview Meet in Lebanon, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Dallas boys soccer at Milwaukie, 7 p.m.
Dallas football vs. Silverton, 7 p.m.
Dallas volleyball at Crescent Valley, 6 p.m.
Falls City volleyball vs. Perrydale, 6 p.m.
Perrydale volleyball at Falls City, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24
Central football at Corvallis 7 p.m.
Falls City football vs. Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Central girls soccer vs. Thurston, 7 p.m.
Central volleybal at Oregon City Tournament, TBD
Dallas cross-country at Seaside Invitational,TBD
Dallas volleyball at Oregon City Tournament, 8 a.m.
Perrydale football vs, Hosanna-Triad, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Central boys soccer at Corvallis, 7 p.m.
Central girls soccer vs. Corvallis, 7 p.m.
Central volleyball vs. West Albany, 6 p.m.
Dallas boys soccer vs. North Salem, 7 p.m.
Dallas girls soccer at North Salem, 5 p.m.
Dallas volleyball at Lebanon, 6 p.m.
Falls City volleyball at Jewell, 6 p.m.
Perrydale volleyball vs. Livingstone Adventist Academy at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Perrydale volleyball vs. Jewell, 3 p.m.
Perrydale volleyball vs. St, Paul, 6 p.m.
