Wednesday, Sept. 11
Boys and Girls Cross-Country: Central at Silver Falls Oktoberfest Invitational, 5 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: Falls City at Crosshill Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept, 12
Women’s Volleyball: WOU at D11 West Region Showcase, all day.
Boys Soccer: Tillamook at Central, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer: McKay at Central, 6 p.m. Dallas at Woodburn, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: Central at Silverton, 5:30 and 7 p.m. Dallas at Silverton, 4 and 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
Women’s Volleyball: WOU at DII West Region Showcase, all day.
Boys Football: Central at McKay, 7 p.m. Lebanon at Dallas, 7 p.m. Riddle at Perrydale, 7 p.m. Camas Valley at Falls City, 6 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: Perrydale at East-West Volleyball Classic, all day.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Men’s Football: Texas A&M at WOU, 1:05 p.m.
Women’s Soccer: WOU at Cal State Monterey Bay, 7 p.m.
Boys and Girls Cross-Country: Dallas at Northwest Classic, 1:40 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: Central at Dallas Tournament, 8 p.m. Dallas at Dallas Tournament, all day. Perrydale at East-West Volleyball Classic, all day.
Monday, Sept. 16
Women’s Soccer: WOU at Academy of Art San Francisco, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Women’s Volleyball: WOU at Concordia, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer: Putnam at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer: Central at Redmond, 4:30 p.m. Dallas at Central Linn/Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: South Albany at Central, 6 p.m. Dallas at Crescent Valley, 6 p.m. Perrydale at Livingstone Adventist Academy, 6 p.m. Falls City at Jewell, 6 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
