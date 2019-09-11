Wednesday, Sept. 11

Boys and Girls Cross-Country: Central at Silver Falls Oktoberfest Invitational, 5 p.m.

Girls Volleyball: Falls City at Crosshill Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept, 12

Women’s Volleyball: WOU at D11 West Region Showcase, all day.

Boys Soccer: Tillamook at Central, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer: McKay at Central, 6 p.m. Dallas at Woodburn, 4 p.m.

Girls Volleyball: Central at Silverton, 5:30 and 7 p.m. Dallas at Silverton, 4 and 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13

Women’s Volleyball: WOU at DII West Region Showcase, all day.

Boys Football: Central at McKay, 7 p.m. Lebanon at Dallas, 7 p.m. Riddle at Perrydale, 7 p.m. Camas Valley at Falls City, 6 p.m.

Girls Volleyball: Perrydale at East-West Volleyball Classic, all day.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Men’s Football: Texas A&M at WOU, 1:05 p.m.

Women’s Soccer: WOU at Cal State Monterey Bay, 7 p.m.

Boys and Girls Cross-Country: Dallas at Northwest Classic, 1:40 p.m.

Girls Volleyball: Central at Dallas Tournament, 8 p.m. Dallas at Dallas Tournament, all day. Perrydale at East-West Volleyball Classic, all day.

Monday, Sept. 16

Women’s Soccer: WOU at Academy of Art San Francisco, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Women’s Volleyball: WOU at Concordia, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer: Putnam at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer: Central at Redmond, 4:30 p.m. Dallas at Central Linn/Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball: South Albany at Central, 6 p.m. Dallas at Crescent Valley, 6 p.m. Perrydale at Livingstone Adventist Academy, 6 p.m. Falls City at Jewell, 6 p.m.

—

Schedules Subject to Change