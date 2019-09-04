Wednesday, Sept. 4
Women’s Soccer: Clark College at WOU, noon.
Girls Volleyball: C.S. Lewis Academy at Falls City, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Men’s Football: WOU at Angelo State, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: West Albany at Central, 6 p.m. Dallas at Lebanon, 6 p.m. Crosshill Christian at Perrydale, 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer: Central at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer: La Salle Prep at Central, 6 p.m. Central Linn at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 6
Men’s and women’s Cross-country: Ash Creek Invitational, 5:15 p.m.
Women’s Soccer: WOU at Western Colorado, 1 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball: Wou at Concordia Tournament, 11:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m.
Boys Football: Silverton at Central, 7 p.m. South Albany at Dallas, 7 p.m. Perrydale at Lyle, 7 p.m. Falls City at Yoncalla, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Women’s Volleyball: WOU at Concordia Tournament, 9 a.m.
Boys and Girls Cross-country: Central, Dallas at Ultimook Race, Hydrangea Ranch, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Women’s Soccer: WOU at Adams State, 11 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 9
Girls Volleyball: Perrydale at Falls City, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Boys Soccer: Central at North Bend, 4 p.m. Dallas at Crook County, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer: North Bend at Central, 4 p.m. Tillamook at Dallas, 7 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.