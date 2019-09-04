Wednesday, Sept. 4

Women’s Soccer: Clark College at WOU, noon.

Girls Volleyball: C.S. Lewis Academy at Falls City, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Men’s Football: WOU at Angelo State, 4 p.m.

Girls Volleyball: West Albany at Central, 6 p.m. Dallas at Lebanon, 6 p.m. Crosshill Christian at Perrydale, 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer: Central at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer: La Salle Prep at Central, 6 p.m. Central Linn at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6

Men’s and women’s Cross-country: Ash Creek Invitational, 5:15 p.m.

Women’s Soccer: WOU at Western Colorado, 1 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball: Wou at Concordia Tournament, 11:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m.

Boys Football: Silverton at Central, 7 p.m. South Albany at Dallas, 7 p.m. Perrydale at Lyle, 7 p.m. Falls City at Yoncalla, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Women’s Volleyball: WOU at Concordia Tournament, 9 a.m.

Boys and Girls Cross-country: Central, Dallas at Ultimook Race, Hydrangea Ranch, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 8

Women’s Soccer: WOU at Adams State, 11 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 9

Girls Volleyball: Perrydale at Falls City, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Boys Soccer: Central at North Bend, 4 p.m. Dallas at Crook County, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer: North Bend at Central, 4 p.m. Tillamook at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Schedules Subject to Change