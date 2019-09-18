Wednesday, Sept. 18
Women’s Soccer: Hawaii Pacific at WOU, 3 p.m.
Boys and Girls Cross-country: Central at Stayton Invite, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Boys Soccer: Central at Milwaukie, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer: Milwaukie at Central, 6 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: North Salem at Central, 6 p.m. Corvallis at Dallas, 6 p.m. St. Paul at Perrydale, 6 p.m. Willamette Valley Christian at Falls City, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20
Men’s and Women’s Cross-country: WOU at Sundowner Invitational, Ash Creek Preserve, all day.
Boys Football: West Albany at Central, 7 p.m. North Salem at Dallas, 7 p.m. Glendale at Perrydale, 7 p.m. Falls City at Hosanna Christian, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Men’s Football: WOU at Azusa Pacific, 6:30 p.m.
Women’s Soccer: California State, Dominguez Hills at WOU, 11:30 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball: WOU at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m.
Boys and Girls Cross-country: Dallas at Camp Rilea, all day.
Girls Volleyball: Central at North Medford, 8 a.m. Dallas at Oregon City Tournament, all day. Perrydale at St. Paul Tournament, all day.
Monday, Sept. 23
Boys Soccer: Dallas at Putnam, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: Livingstone Adventist Academy at Falls City, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Boys Soccer: Dallas at Milwaukie, 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: Crescent Valley at Central, 6 p.m. Dallas at North Salem, 6 p.m. Willamette Valley Christian at Perrydale, 4:30 p.m., C.S. Lewis Academy, 6:30 p.m.
