Wednesday, March 27
Mens Baseball: Lewis-Clark State at WOU, doubleheader, noon and 3 p.m.
Boys Baseball: Central vs West Albany at Volcanoes Spring Break Tournament, 7 p.m. Dallas at Newport Tournament, doubleheader, TBD and noon.
Thursday, March 28
Mens and Womens Track and Field: WOU at Hayward, Calif., all day.
Womens Softball: WOU vs Montana State Billings at Modesto, Calif., doubleheader, 2 and 4 p.m.
Boys Baseball: Central vs Pleasant Hill at Volcanoes Spring Break Tournament, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 29
Mens and Womens Track and Field: WOU at Hayward, Stanford, Calif., all day.
Womens Softball: WOU at Stanislaus, Calif., Tournament of Champions, 2 and 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 30
Mens and Womens Track and Filed: WOU at Stanford, San Francisco, Calif., all day.
Mens Baseball: Saint Martin’s at WOU, doubleheader, 1 and 4 p.m.
Womens Softball: WOU at Stanislaus, Calif., Tournament of Champions, 2 and 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 31
Mens Baseball: Saint Martin’s at WOU, doubleheader, noon and 3 p.m.
Womens Softball: WOU at Stanislaus, Calif., Tournament of Champions, 9 a.m.
Monday, April 1
Boys Golf: Central, Dallas at Crescent Valley, 11 a.m.
Girls Golf: Central at Dallas, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, April 2
Boys Baseball: Central at Wilson, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Softball: Barlow at Central, 4:30 p.m. Perrydale at St. Paul, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis: West Albany at Central, 4:30 p.m. Dallas at Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis: Central at West Albany, 4:30 p.m. Lebanon at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
