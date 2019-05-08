Wednesday, May 8
Mens Baseball: Great Northwest Athletic Conference, TBA.
Boys Baseball: Lebanon at Central, 5 p.m. Corvallis at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Girls Softball: Crescent Valley at Central, 5 p.m. Dallas at Silverton, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis: Districts at Timberhill Athletic Club, Corvallis, 8 a.m.
Girls Tennis: Districts at Timberhill Athletic Club, Corvallis, 1 p.m.
Boys and Girls Track and Field: Dallas at Silverton, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 9
Mens Baseball: GNAC Championships, TBA.
Friday, May 10
Mens Baseball: GNAC Championships, TBA.
Boys Baseball: North Salem at Central, 5 p.m.
Mens and Womens Track and Field: WOU at GNAC Championships, Monmouth, all day.
Girls Softball: Central at Corvallis, 5 p.m. West Albany at Dallas, 5 p.m. Perrydale at Vernonia, doubleheader, 3 and 5 p.m.
Boys and Girls Track and Field: Central, Dallas at Mid-Willamette Conference Junior Varsity Championships at Silverton, 2 p.m. Perrydale, Falls City at Special District 1 Championships, Portland Christian High School, 11 a.m.
Saturday, May 11
Mens and Womens Track and Field: WOU at GNAC Championships, Monmouth, all day.
Boys and Girls Track and Field: Perrydale, Falls City at SD1 Championships, Portland Christian High School, 11 a.m.
Monday, May 13
Boys Baseball: Central at North Salem, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, May 14
Girls Softball: Lebanon at Central, 5 p.m. Corvallis at Central, 5 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.