Wednesday, May 8

Mens Baseball: Great Northwest Athletic Conference, TBA.

Boys Baseball: Lebanon at Central, 5 p.m. Corvallis at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Girls Softball: Crescent Valley at Central, 5 p.m. Dallas at Silverton, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis: Districts at Timberhill Athletic Club, Corvallis, 8 a.m.

Girls Tennis: Districts at Timberhill Athletic Club, Corvallis, 1 p.m.

Boys and Girls Track and Field: Dallas at Silverton, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 9

Mens Baseball: GNAC Championships, TBA.

Friday, May 10

Mens Baseball: GNAC Championships, TBA.

Boys Baseball: North Salem at Central, 5 p.m.

Mens and Womens Track and Field: WOU at GNAC Championships, Monmouth, all day.

Girls Softball: Central at Corvallis, 5 p.m. West Albany at Dallas, 5 p.m. Perrydale at Vernonia, doubleheader, 3 and 5 p.m.

Boys and Girls Track and Field: Central, Dallas at Mid-Willamette Conference Junior Varsity Championships at Silverton, 2 p.m. Perrydale, Falls City at Special District 1 Championships, Portland Christian High School, 11 a.m.

Saturday, May 11

Mens and Womens Track and Field: WOU at GNAC Championships, Monmouth, all day.

Boys and Girls Track and Field: Perrydale, Falls City at SD1 Championships, Portland Christian High School, 11 a.m.

Monday, May 13

Boys Baseball: Central at North Salem, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 14

Girls Softball: Lebanon at Central, 5 p.m. Corvallis at Central, 5 p.m.

Schedules Subject to Change