Wednesday, Oct. 13
Perrydale volley at St. Paul, X p.m.
Dallas cross-country at North Salem (Bush Pasture Park), 4 p.m.
Central cross-country at Independence Sports Park, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Dallas volleyball vs. Lebanon, 6:30 p.m.
Perrydale volleyball vs. Crosshill Christian, 6 p.m.
Dallas boys soccer vs. Corvallis, 7 p.m.
Central boys soccer at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Central girls soccer at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Dallas JV girls soccer at Corvallis (JV), 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15
Dallas football at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Central football at Crescent Valley, 7 p.m.
West Salem football at McNary, 7:15 p.m.
Perrydale football vs. Waldport, 7 p.m.
Falls City/Kings Valley Charter football at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
West Salem boys soccer at Sprague, 7 p.m.
West Salem girls soccer vs. Sprague, 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 18
West Salem girls soccer vs. Summit, 4 p.m.
Central girls soccer at Silverton, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Dallas boys soccer at South Albany, 7 p.m.
Central boys soccer vs. Silverton, 7 p.m.
West Salem boys soccer at Summit, 5 p.m.
Dallas volleyball vs. South Albany, 6:30 p.m.
Central volleyball at Crescent Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Falls City volleyball at Perrydale, 6 p.m.
Perrydale volleyball vs. Falls City, 6 p.m.
Quick Hits
WOU kickoff returner earns POW honors
MONMOUTH — Western Oregon’s Curtis Anderson has been named Special Teams Player of the Week in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
Anderson, a 6-2, 205-pound senior defensive back from Mazama High in Klamath Falls, had five kickoff returns for 96 yards. He also made five tackles, two solo, and had a quarterback hurry in Saturday’s 45-14 loss to Central Washington.
