Wednesday, Oct. 13

Perrydale volley at St. Paul, X p.m.

Dallas cross-country at North Salem (Bush Pasture Park), 4 p.m.

Central cross-country at Independence Sports Park, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Dallas volleyball vs. Lebanon, 6:30 p.m.

Perrydale volleyball vs. Crosshill Christian, 6 p.m.

Dallas boys soccer vs. Corvallis, 7 p.m.

Central boys soccer at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Central girls soccer at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Dallas JV girls soccer at Corvallis (JV), 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15

Dallas football at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Central football at Crescent Valley, 7 p.m.

West Salem football at McNary, 7:15 p.m.

Perrydale football vs. Waldport, 7 p.m.

Falls City/Kings Valley Charter football at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

West Salem boys soccer at Sprague, 7 p.m.

West Salem girls soccer vs. Sprague, 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 18

West Salem girls soccer vs. Summit, 4 p.m.

Central girls soccer at Silverton, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Dallas boys soccer at South Albany, 7 p.m.

Central boys soccer vs. Silverton, 7 p.m.

West Salem boys soccer at Summit, 5 p.m.

Dallas volleyball vs. South Albany, 6:30 p.m.

Central volleyball at Crescent Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Falls City volleyball at Perrydale, 6 p.m.

Perrydale volleyball vs. Falls City, 6 p.m.

Quick Hits

WOU kickoff returner earns POW honors

MONMOUTH — Western Oregon’s Curtis Anderson has been named Special Teams Player of the Week in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

Anderson, a 6-2, 205-pound senior defensive back from Mazama High in Klamath Falls, had five kickoff returns for 96 yards. He also made five tackles, two solo, and had a quarterback hurry in Saturday’s 45-14 loss to Central Washington.