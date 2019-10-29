Schedule
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Girls Volleyball: North Clackamas Christian at Perrydale, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Women’s Soccer: WOU at Simon Fraser, 6 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball: Seattle Pacific at WOU, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1
Boys Football: Central at Dallas, 7 p.m. Mapleton at Perrydale, 7 p.m. Falls City at Oakridge, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Men’s Football: WOU at Simon Fraser, 1 p.m.
Women’s Soccer: WOU at Seattle Pacific, 1 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball: Saint Martin’s at WOU, 2 p.m.
Boys and Girls Cross-country: Central, Dallas at Crystal Lake Sports Park, 2 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
