Wednesday, March 23 Baseball

Central vs. St. Helens, Volcanoes Stadium, 7 p.m.

West Salem vs. Columbine (Colo.) at Phoenix, 12:30 p.m.

Track and field

Perrydale at Canby all-comers meet, noon

Thursday, March 24 Baseball

Central vs. Molalla, Volcanoes Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

West Salem vs. Douglas County (Colo.) at Surprise, Ariz., 4 p.m.

Friday, March 25 Baseball

Central vs. Stayton, Volcanoes Stadium, 7 p.m.

West Salem vs. Grandview (Colo.) at Goodyear, Ariz., 10 a.m.

Saturday, March 26

Central vs. Stayton, Volcanoes Stadium, 7 p.m.

Monday, March 28 Baseball

McDaniel at Central, 5 p.m.

Softball

Nestucca at Perrydale, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Woodburn at Central, 4 p.m.

West Salem at Tigard, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Central at Woodburn, 4 p.m.

Boys golf

MWC tournament (Central, Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Dallas, Lebanon, North Salem, Silverton, South Albany, West Albany) at Dallas, Cross Creek Golf Course, 11:30 a.m.

MVC match (McKay, McNary, South Salem, West Salem) at Sprague, Illahe Hills Country Club

Girls golf

MWC tournament (Central, Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Dallas, Lebanon, North Salem, Silverton, South Albany, West Albany) at Crescent Valley, Trysting Tree Golf Course, 11:30 a.m.

MVC match (McKay, McNary, South Salem, Sprague, West Salem) at Sprague, Illahe Hills Country Club

Tuesday, March 29 Baseball

Central at Grants Pass, 4:30 p.m.

West Salem at Roseburg, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Nelson at Central, 4:30 p.m.

Jesuit at West Salem, 5 p.m.

Boys tennis

Cascade at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis

Dallas at Cascade, 4 p.m.

