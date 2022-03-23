Wednesday, March 23 Baseball
Central vs. St. Helens, Volcanoes Stadium, 7 p.m.
West Salem vs. Columbine (Colo.) at Phoenix, 12:30 p.m.
Track and field
Perrydale at Canby all-comers meet, noon
Thursday, March 24 Baseball
Central vs. Molalla, Volcanoes Stadium, 4:30 p.m.
West Salem vs. Douglas County (Colo.) at Surprise, Ariz., 4 p.m.
Friday, March 25 Baseball
Central vs. Stayton, Volcanoes Stadium, 7 p.m.
West Salem vs. Grandview (Colo.) at Goodyear, Ariz., 10 a.m.
Saturday, March 26
Central vs. Stayton, Volcanoes Stadium, 7 p.m.
Monday, March 28 Baseball
McDaniel at Central, 5 p.m.
Softball
Nestucca at Perrydale, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Woodburn at Central, 4 p.m.
West Salem at Tigard, 4:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Central at Woodburn, 4 p.m.
Boys golf
MWC tournament (Central, Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Dallas, Lebanon, North Salem, Silverton, South Albany, West Albany) at Dallas, Cross Creek Golf Course, 11:30 a.m.
MVC match (McKay, McNary, South Salem, West Salem) at Sprague, Illahe Hills Country Club
Girls golf
MWC tournament (Central, Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Dallas, Lebanon, North Salem, Silverton, South Albany, West Albany) at Crescent Valley, Trysting Tree Golf Course, 11:30 a.m.
MVC match (McKay, McNary, South Salem, Sprague, West Salem) at Sprague, Illahe Hills Country Club
Tuesday, March 29 Baseball
Central at Grants Pass, 4:30 p.m.
West Salem at Roseburg, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Nelson at Central, 4:30 p.m.
Jesuit at West Salem, 5 p.m.
Boys tennis
Cascade at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis
Dallas at Cascade, 4 p.m.
