Wednesday, Jan. 26
North Salem at Dallas wrestling, 6 p.m.
Lebanon at Central wrestling, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Corvallis at Dallas boys basketball, 7:30 p.m.
Central boys basketball at South Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Perrydale boys basketball at Falls City, 7 p.m.
Dallas girls basketball at Corvallis, 7:30 p.m.
South Albany at Central girls basketball, 7:30 p.m.
Perrydale girls basketball at Falls City, 5:30 p.m.
South Salem at West Salem, wrestling, 5 p.m.
South Salem vs. West Salem, swimming at Kroc Community Center, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28
Bend at West Salem boys basketball, 6:30 p.m.
North Clackamas Christian at Perrydale boys basketball, 7:30 p.m.
West Salem girls basketball at Bend, 6:30 p.m.
North Clackamas Christian at Perrydale girls basketball, 6 p.m.
Dallas wrestling at Reser Tournament of Champions at Liberty
Central wrestling at Tod Surmon/Mid-Valley Classic at South Albany
Saturday, Jan. 29
Falls City boys basketball at Willamette Valley Christian, 6 p.m.
South Albany at Dallas girls basketball, 3 p.m.
Falls City girls basketball at Willamette Valley Christian, 4:30 p.m.
West Salem wrestling at Tualatin Tournament.
Dallas. Sweet Home, Sisters swimming at Stayton Invitational, 10 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 31
Livingstone Adventist Academy at Perrydale boys basketball, 7 p.m.
Falls City boys basketball at Oregon School for the Deaf, 7 p.m.
Livingstone Adventist Academy at Perrydale girls baskeball, 5:30 p.m.
Falls City girls basketball at Oregon School for the Deaf, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Dallas boys basketball at Central, 7:30 p.m.
Sprague at West Salem girls basketball, 6:30 p.m.
Central, Corvallis at Dallas, swimming at Dallas Aquatic Center, 6 p.m.
