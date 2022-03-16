Wednesday, March 16 Baseball
West Salem at Southridge, 5 p.m.
Softball
Dallas at Glencoe, 5:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Sunset at West Salem, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis
Sunset at West Salem, 4 p.m.
Thursday, March 17 Baseball
Central at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Softball
West Salem at La Salle Prep, 4 p.m.
Track and field
South Albany, Lebanon, Perrydale, Falls City at Dallas Ice Breaker Invitational, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis
West Salem at Wilsonville, 4 p.m.
Friday, March 18 Softball
Tualatin at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Saturday, March 19 Softball
West Salem vs. North Medford, at Scio, noon
Monday, March 21 Baseball
West Salem at Valley Vista, Ariz., 7 p.m.
Softball
Dallas vs. Grants Pass, at Medford, 2 p.m.
Dallas vs. Wilsonville, at Medford, 6 p.m.
Central vs. Eagle Point, at Medford, 8 a.m.
Central vs. North Bend, at Medford, 10 a.m.
West Salem vs. Sheldon, at Medford, 4 p.m.
West Salem vs. Glencoe, at Medford, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 22 Baseball
Dallas vs. Philomath, at Newport, 9 a.m.
West Salem vs. Green Mountain (Colo.), at Arizona, 1 p.m.
Softball
Dallas vs. South Salem, at Medford, 4 p.m.
Dallas vs. South Medford, at Medford, 6 p.m.
Central vs. Ashland, at Medford, 8 a.m.
Central vs. Yreka, Calif., at Medford, noon
West Salem vs. Grants Pass, at Medford, 2 p.m.
West Salem vs. Aloha, at Medford, 4 p.m.
