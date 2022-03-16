Wednesday, March 16 Baseball

West Salem at Southridge, 5 p.m.

Softball

Dallas at Glencoe, 5:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Sunset at West Salem, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis

Sunset at West Salem, 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 17 Baseball

Central at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Softball

West Salem at La Salle Prep, 4 p.m.

Track and field

South Albany, Lebanon, Perrydale, Falls City at Dallas Ice Breaker Invitational, 3 p.m.

Girls tennis

West Salem at Wilsonville, 4 p.m.

Friday, March 18 Softball

Tualatin at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 Softball

West Salem vs. North Medford, at Scio, noon

Monday, March 21 Baseball

West Salem at Valley Vista, Ariz., 7 p.m.

Softball

Dallas vs. Grants Pass, at Medford, 2 p.m.

Dallas vs. Wilsonville, at Medford, 6 p.m.

Central vs. Eagle Point, at Medford, 8 a.m.

Central vs. North Bend, at Medford, 10 a.m.

West Salem vs. Sheldon, at Medford, 4 p.m.

West Salem vs. Glencoe, at Medford, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 22 Baseball

Dallas vs. Philomath, at Newport, 9 a.m.

West Salem vs. Green Mountain (Colo.), at Arizona, 1 p.m.

Softball

Dallas vs. South Salem, at Medford, 4 p.m.

Dallas vs. South Medford, at Medford, 6 p.m.

Central vs. Ashland, at Medford, 8 a.m.

Central vs. Yreka, Calif., at Medford, noon

West Salem vs. Grants Pass, at Medford, 2 p.m.

West Salem vs. Aloha, at Medford, 4 p.m.

