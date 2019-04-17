Wednesday, April 17
Girls Softball: Central at Crescent Valley, 5 p.m. Neah-Kah-Nie at Perrydale, 4:30 p.m.
Mens and Womens Track and Field: WOU at Bryan Clay Invitational, all day.
Boys and Girls Track and Field: Lebanon, North Salem at Central, 3:30 p.m. Dallas at South Albany, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 18
Mens and Womens Track and Field: WOU at Mount Sac Relays, Bryan Clay Invitational, all day.
Boys Tennis: Central at Corvallis, 4:30 p.m. West Albany at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis: Corvallis at Central, 4:30 p.m. Dallas at West Albany, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, April 19
Mens Baseball: Central Washington at WOU, doubleheader, 1 and 4 p.m.
Womens Softball: WOU at Western Washington, doubleheader, 1 and 4 p.m.
Mens and Womens Track and Field: WOU at Brian Clay Invitational, Mount Sac Relays, Beach Invitational, all day.
Boys Baseball: Central at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Girls Softball: Corvallis at Central, 5 p.m. Perrydale at Neah-Kah-Nie, doubleheader, 3 and 5 p.m.
Boys and Girls Track and Field: John Oliver Invitational at Central, 3:30 p.m. Dallas at Central Coast Invitational, 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 20
Mens Baseball: Central Washington at WOU, doubleheader, 1 and 4 p.m.
Womens Softball: WOU at Simon Frasier, doubleheader, noon and 2 p.m.
Mens and Womens Track and Field: WOU at Mount Sac, Beach Invitational, all day.
Boys and Girls Track and Field: Perrydale, Falls City at Jewell Invitational, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, April 22
Boys Baseball: Silverton at Central, 5 p.m. Dallas at South Albany, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf: Mid-Willamette Conference meet at Lebanon, 10 a.m.
Girls Golf: Mid-Willamette Conference meet at Silverton, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 23
Girls Softball: Central at Lebanon, 5 p.m. Perrydale at Gaston, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis: Lebanon at Central, 4:30 p.m. Corvallis at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis: Central at Lebanon, 4:30 p.m. Dallas at Corvallis, 4:30 p.m.
All schedules subject to change
