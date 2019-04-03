Wednesday, April 3
Boys and Girls Track and Field: Central at South Albany, 3:30 p.m. Dallas at North Salem 3:45 p.m.
Thursday, April 4
Girls Softball: Dallas at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Boys and Girls Track and Field: Falls City at St. Paul, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis: North Salem at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis: Dallas at North Salem, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 5
Boys Baseball: Franklin at Central, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Softball: St. Paul at Perrydale, doubleheader, 3 and 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis: Central at North Eugene, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis: North Eugene at Central, 4:30 p.m.
Boys and Girls Track and Field: Dallas at West Salem High School, 2:30 p.m. Perrydale at Mark Dean Tillamook Invitational, 10 a.m.
Saturday, April 6
Boys and Girls Track and Field: Central at Sandy Invitational, 10 a.m.
Monday, April 8
Boys Baseball: West Albany at Central, 5 p.m. Lebanon at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf: Central, Dallas at Salem Golf Club, TBD.
Girls Golf: Central, Dallas at Springhill Golf Course, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday, April 9
Girls Softball: Central at West Albany, 5 p.m. Lebanon at Dallas, 5 p.m. Perrydale at Portland Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis: Dallas at Central, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis: Central at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
