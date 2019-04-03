Wednesday, April 3

Boys and Girls Track and Field: Central at South Albany, 3:30 p.m. Dallas at North Salem 3:45 p.m.

Thursday, April 4

Girls Softball: Dallas at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Boys and Girls Track and Field: Falls City at St. Paul, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis: North Salem at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis: Dallas at North Salem, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 5

Boys Baseball: Franklin at Central, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Softball: St. Paul at Perrydale, doubleheader, 3 and 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis: Central at North Eugene, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis: North Eugene at Central, 4:30 p.m.

Boys and Girls Track and Field: Dallas at West Salem High School, 2:30 p.m. Perrydale at Mark Dean Tillamook Invitational, 10 a.m.

Saturday, April 6

Boys and Girls Track and Field: Central at Sandy Invitational, 10 a.m.

Monday, April 8

Boys Baseball: West Albany at Central, 5 p.m. Lebanon at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf: Central, Dallas at Salem Golf Club, TBD.

Girls Golf: Central, Dallas at Springhill Golf Course, 12:45 p.m.

Tuesday, April 9

Girls Softball: Central at West Albany, 5 p.m. Lebanon at Dallas, 5 p.m. Perrydale at Portland Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis: Dallas at Central, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis: Central at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

—

Schedules Subject to Change