Wednesday, Sept. 25

Girls Volleyball: Falls City at St. Paul, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Women’s Soccer: WOU at Montana State Billings, 1 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball: Western Washington at WOU, 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball: Central at West Albany, 6 p.m. Lebanon at Dallas, 6 p.m. Perrydale at Jewell, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer: Putnam at Central, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27

Boys Football: Central at Crescent Valley, 7 p.m. Corvallis at Dallas, 7 p.m. Siletz Valley at Perrydale, 7 p.m. Waldport at Falls City, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Men’s Football: WOU at Central Washington, 6 p.m.

Women’s Soccer: WOU at Northwest Nazarene, 1 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball: Simon Frasier at WOU, 2 p.m.

Girls Volleyball: Perrydale at McKenzie High School.

Monday, Sept. 30

Boys Soccer: Putnam at Central, 3 p.m.

Girls Volleyball: Perrydale at Gaston, 3:30 p.m. Perrydale at Delphian, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Boys Soccer: Central at South Albany, 7 p.m. Dallas at Corvallis, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer: South Albany at Central, 6 p.m. Corvallis at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball: West Albany at Dallas. Perrydale at Crosshill Christian, 6 p.m. Falls City at C.S. Lewis Academy, 6 p.m.

—