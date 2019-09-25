Wednesday, Sept. 25
Girls Volleyball: Falls City at St. Paul, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Women’s Soccer: WOU at Montana State Billings, 1 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball: Western Washington at WOU, 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: Central at West Albany, 6 p.m. Lebanon at Dallas, 6 p.m. Perrydale at Jewell, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer: Putnam at Central, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27
Boys Football: Central at Crescent Valley, 7 p.m. Corvallis at Dallas, 7 p.m. Siletz Valley at Perrydale, 7 p.m. Waldport at Falls City, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Men’s Football: WOU at Central Washington, 6 p.m.
Women’s Soccer: WOU at Northwest Nazarene, 1 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball: Simon Frasier at WOU, 2 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: Perrydale at McKenzie High School.
Monday, Sept. 30
Boys Soccer: Putnam at Central, 3 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: Perrydale at Gaston, 3:30 p.m. Perrydale at Delphian, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Boys Soccer: Central at South Albany, 7 p.m. Dallas at Corvallis, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer: South Albany at Central, 6 p.m. Corvallis at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: West Albany at Dallas. Perrydale at Crosshill Christian, 6 p.m. Falls City at C.S. Lewis Academy, 6 p.m.
