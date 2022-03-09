Monday, March 14
Baseball
West Salem at Clackamas jamboree, 5 p.m.
Softball
Dallas at Putnam jamboree, 4:30 p.m.
West Salem at Lakeridge jamboree, 3:45 p.m.
Boys tennis
Westview at West Salem (Orchard Heights Park), 4 p.m.
Tuesday, March 15
Baseball
Dallas at Crescent Valley, 5 p.m.
Silverton at Central, 5 p.m.
Central Catholic at West Salem, 5 p.m.
Softball
Central at Redmond, 4 p.m.
West Salem at Liberty, 5 p.m.
Track and field
West Salem at McKay, 3:30 p.m.
