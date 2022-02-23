Wednesday, Feb. 23 Girls basketball
Crow at Perrydale, Class 1A playoffs, first round, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 24 Boys basketball
West Salem at Bend, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Bend at West Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Girls wrestling
State tournament, at Culver High, 9 a.m.
Friday, Feb. 25 Boys basketball
Lebanon at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
West Albany at Central, 7:30 p.m.
Perrydale in Class 1A playoffs, second round, TBD
Girls basketball
Dallas at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Central at West Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 26 Girls basketball
Perrydale in Class 1A playoffs, second round, TBD
Wrestling
Class 5A tournament, at Ridgeview High, 9 a.m.
Class 6A tournament, at Sandy High, 9 a.m.
Sunday, Feb. 27 Wrestling
Class 6A tournament, at Sandy High, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, March 1 Boys basketball
Dallas at Corvallis, 7:30 p.m.
South Albany at Central, 7:30 p.m.
West Salem in Class 6A playoffs, first round, TBD
Girls basketball
Corvallis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Central at South Albany, 7:30 p.m.
