Wednesday, Feb. 23 Girls basketball

Crow at Perrydale, Class 1A playoffs, first round, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 24 Boys basketball

West Salem at Bend, 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Bend at West Salem, 6:30 p.m.

Girls wrestling

State tournament, at Culver High, 9 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 25 Boys basketball

Lebanon at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

West Albany at Central, 7:30 p.m.

Perrydale in Class 1A playoffs, second round, TBD

Girls basketball

Dallas at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Central at West Albany, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26 Girls basketball

Perrydale in Class 1A playoffs, second round, TBD

Wrestling

Class 5A tournament, at Ridgeview High, 9 a.m.

Class 6A tournament, at Sandy High, 9 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 27 Wrestling

Class 6A tournament, at Sandy High, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, March 1 Boys basketball

Dallas at Corvallis, 7:30 p.m.

South Albany at Central, 7:30 p.m.

West Salem in Class 6A playoffs, first round, TBD

Girls basketball

Corvallis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Central at South Albany, 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.