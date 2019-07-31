Quick Hits

Compete in the Great Willamette River Raft Race

The Great Willamette River Raft Race, an annual race that invites water fans to float the 12-mile stretch from Riverview Park in Independence to Salem by boat, raft or homemade contraption, will be on Aug. 3, starting at 8 a.m.

Registration is open now, at runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=50410&multi_use_reservation_code=knIgw0ErqcwRooF873wPvCVpXnhRbES5.

Cost for 22.50 for early-bird registration, and $30 for day-of registration.

The event is about speed —— with awards given to the first crew to arrive in Salem — creativity, innovation and, of course, having a good time being out on the river.

The race starts at Riverview Park. Check-in opens at 8 a.m.

Homemade rafts, regular rafts, and inner tubes launch at 9 a.m., and canoes and kayaks launch at 9:30 a.m.

A shuttle from Salem to Independence is available for those who need transportation back.

Important things to remember are:

If your craft exceeds 10’ or longer, you are required by law to carry an Invasive Species Permit for $5 from the Marine Board, or $7 from Bi-Mart.

Personal Flotation Devices are required to be worn for those 16 and younger; otherwise, there must be one PFD per person on the raft, canoe or kayak.

Whistles are also required alongside PFDs.

A PFD, whistle and species permit are your responsibility to obtain before the race. Without them, you cannot participate in the race. No exceptions.

At the end of the race, team captains must check out upon landing at Wallace Marine Park; your time continues until you check out. Awards will be presented at that time.

If you have any questions, please email one of the following:

Harold Wood: hwtch1@integra.net

John Strauch: john@nwctv.com

Ken Lewetag: Ken@KWVTSalem.com

Fun run to raise money for Dallas Family Night Out

Calling all runners, walkers, and anyone interested in helping the community.

The Polk County Family and Community Outreach Department is partnering with Dallas United Methodist Church and the community to bring you the Polk County Back to School Dash on Saturday, August 3. The Back to School Dash is a 5K run/walk event that will support local backpack and school supply giveaway events such as Dallas Family Night Out.

The race will start at 9 a.m. at Dallas United Methodist Church and follow the Rickreall Creek Trail System before ending up back at the church. The entire route is pet, stroller, wheelchair and kid friendly.

Registration is $30.

To register for the race, please visit: http://www.eclecticedgeracing.com/back-to-school-dash.html

Central football hosts youth camp

Central football is hosting a Central Youth Football camp at the Panther Stadium on Aug. 12-15, from 1-2:30 p.m., for those entering K-eighth grade.

Cost of registration will be $25.

Athletic attire, cleats and a mouth guard are required for each day of the camp.

This non-contact camp is designed to introduce youth football players to the fundamentals, skills, scheme, and core values that the Central Football Program will be utilizing for the 2019 season. This is an important camp for developing a foundation that will be helpful in reaching team and individual goals.

Registration will occur Monday, Aug. 12. at 12:30 p.m. at Panther Stadium, behind Central High School.

Check or Cash accepted. Please make checks available to: Central Football.