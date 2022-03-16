Itemizer-Observer
It almost feels like the old normal, as a more-normal high school track and field season is set to begin this week.
After two years with various levels of disruption, boys teams are aiming to have full seasons in the usual time frame, with old-fashioned district and state meets – fingers crossed.
State championships in Oregon will take place May 19-21. Class 6A, 5A and 4A state qualifiers will compete at the revamped Hayward Field in Eugene on May 20-21, with the 3A, 2A and 1A meets there May 19-20.
The top two district placers in each individual and relay event automatically qualify for state, with some wild-card spots available around the state and berths going to district finalists who meet their event qualifying standard.
Here is an early look at our local boys teams:
Dallas
The Dragons open their season Thursday afternoon with the Dragon Ice Breaker Invitational. South Albany, Lebanon, Perrydale and Falls City will bring their athletes.
Everything through April leads the way to the Mid-Willamette Conference district meet, which is scheduled for West Albany.
Two senior standouts give the Dragons solid hope for a presence at the 2022 Class 5A championships. Justin Parnell competed in last year’s makeshift state meet at Wilsonville High, placing fifth in the shot put and sixth in the discus. Logan Person was ninth in the 5A javelin a year ago.
“Justin will be one of the best in the state,” Dallas coach Bill Masei said. “I look for him and Logan to have big senior years and PR in all their throws, and I’d be surprised if Logan didn’t improve his long jump and triple jump marks as well.”
William Walker is another key returnee for the Dragons. He burst onto the scene last year as a freshman who ranked fifth in the 110-meter and 300 hurdles on the 2021 MWC season list.
“He’s going to get better this year,” Masei said.
Dallas will have several cross-country runners in the track distance races, including senior Ethan Buchanan, juniors Noah Zajac and Toby Slade, sophomore Trey Cross and freshman Philip Kahl.
Senior Isaac Ostrom and junior Jonathan Deming are returning pole vaulters.
“Both could score points at district,” Masei said.
Football player Demitri Harris, a senior, is out for track for the first year and will add depth in the throwing events.
Ethan Buchanan, a senior, returns in the distances.
Central
The Panthers have no meets planned until March 30, when they will go to Dallas for an MWC three-way with North Salem.
“Last year didn’t feel normal at all,” Central coach Eli Cirino said. “We didn’t have any big invitationals, and state had a different format. But at that point, we were just happy to be competing.
“Now we’re looking at a real schedule.”
It includes Central appearances in four multi-team Friday or Saturday meets. These will take the Panthers to West Salem, Sherwood and Hillsboro, and the other is the John Oliver Invitational at Central on Friday, April 22.
Leading the way for the Central boys team is junior Myles Crandall in the sprints.
“We’re excited about his potential,” Cirino said. “Myles leads by example. He can run the 100, 200 or 400.”
Crandall clocked the fastest 200 (23.20 seconds) and second-fastest 100 (11.41) in the MWC last year.
Crandall is part of a good-sized crop of juniors on this year’s team. That list includes Kirik Kantola in the sprints, jumps and relays, and transfer Josh Peters.
Sophomores Jordan Vega Ramos and Emilio Trevino also are likely to be in those events.
In the throws, Central has sophomore Copeland Hayes and freshmen Porter Keeney and Gabriel Haines.
Senior Elijah Jones is a returning state qualifier in the pole vault. He also can go in the 4x400 relay, hurdles or other events.
Gabe Cirino, another senior, is a versatile runner who can go after points as well in the jumps and on the relay teams.
Freshman Truman Swartzfager will enter distance races.
West Salem
With a large turnout (180 boys and girls combined) – the most in school history – the Titans are poised to do some good things in track and field this season.
First up for West Salem was a breaking-in-the-new-season meet Tuesday at McKay.
Things get more serious on April 1, when the Titan Track Classic returns to West Salem. Titans coach Erich Herber expects to have 12 teams competing, with Dallas, Central, Bend, McNary, South Albany, Sprague and Stayton among them.
Herber has a handful of boys he identifies early as capable of being highly competitive in the 6A Mountain Valley Conference and possibly beyond.
Senior Tyce Chaney is one of those, with his ability to run the relays and individual sprints. Chaney was fastest in the MVC in the 200 and 400 in 2021 and ranked second in the 100. He posted PRs of 11.31, 22.43 and 49.36.
“He will push for the top times in the 400 and 200 by the end of the season and be in the mix for a state championship,” Herber said.
Jack Meier hopes to seize momentum from a big freshman season and challenge over 1,500 and 3,000 meters in the conference, then be in the mix at state. He was third on the league’s 3,000 list last spring.
Senior Judah Aliifua competes mostly in the 110 hurdles and javelin. He ranked fifth in the MVC in the high hurdles.
“He’s coming off a great football season and will look to build off that,” Herber said.
Jesse Goodwin is West Salem’s leading discus thrower. He hit 119-5 a year ago (eighth on the league’s season chart) and “should be in the upper 130’s by the end of the season,” Herber said.
A soccer injury has slowed John Bateman’s training, but the sophomore will be back soon “and will be one of the best hurdlers in our conference,” Herber said. Last season, he posted the third-fastest 110 hurdles time and fifth-fastest 300 hurdles in the league.
Perrydale
The Pirates will start to see more of what they have when they compete in the Dragon Ice Breaker on Thursday.
Brian Evans, in his ninth year coaching at Perrydale, has returning state meet participant Finn Janesofsky among the boys team leaders. He’s a pole vaulter who ranked fourth in 1A District 1.
“We should fare well in the throwing events, too,” Evans said, pointing to junior Kamren Poulson and senior Mason Deters.
In the jumps, “we expect a strong performance from (junior) Mason Crawford,” who has the best returning triple jump mark (37 feet, 2 ½ inches) in District 1 and one of the best long jump marks (18-2 ¼).
“He also should do well in the javelin,” Evans said, as Crawford was top 10 in that event as well last season with a PR of 112-3 3/4.
Among the newcomers looking to make their mark for the Pirates is sophomore Johnathon Propes in multiple events.
Sophomore Ethan Blades is a strong returning athlete from 2021, “but is coming off an arm injury suffered in football, so we are hoping he can return to top form in multiple events,” Evans said.
Falls City
Dean Munkers takes over as the Mountaineers’ coach, getting back into track and field in addition to his job as an assistant football coach for Dallas.
Falls City doesn’t have a regulation track so will be on the road for all its meets, starting with Thursday’s Dragon Ice Breaker at Dallas.
Last year, with all the COVID-19 related restrictions, the Falls City track team had only four members.
The turnout this year is much better, with 10 to 15 athletes on hand for early workouts.
Munkers counted eight boys on the squad as of last week. The mainstays include juniors Kirk Davis, Luke Preston and Carl Lopez, sophomore Dawson Teal and freshman Chris Sickles.
Davis and Preston are potential hurdlers and jumpers. Lopez, the only returning boy from last season, does sprints and the long jump. Teal looks good as a thrower, and Sickles is a sprinter.
The Mountaineers still are lining up their schedule, which so far includes the April 6 Cascade Invitational and a special meet March 31 at St. Paul that, according to Munkers, will honor Austin Smith, who died fighting a barn fire on Feb. 3.
