The Falls City High School girls basketball team is building a foundation in their preseason practices. First-year head coach Cory Ellis got to see much of last season from the stands, after arriving in Falls City as the school’s superintendent in the Winter. That helped him to come in to this year with a development plan for the team. “It’s about instruction, learning our responsibilities, and technique. Our basic philosophy is: Do the simple things right and good things will happen.”
Ellis posits that COVID has played a part in his players not having as much experience on the court as they otherwise would have. “We’re progressing good, but still making a few young mistakes.” he said of the squad, which is comprised of two seniors and a bevy of sophomores. The coaching staff is working with each player to understand the ‘why’ as opposed to just memorizing plays, so that that they can adjust on the court when the need inevitibly arises.
Many basketball players also played on the Mountaineers’ volleyball team, which came together toward the end of the season and won four of their last eight contests despite their very young roster. Ellis hopes that some momentum and camraderie can carry over from one court to the other.
The Mountaineers ended their Thanksgiving week practice in classic fashion, with full-court wind sprints and free-throw attempts. Whether the player at the line made or missed, every teammate was offering encouragement and running hard. At this point in the season, it seems like the Mountaineers are doing some of the simple things right. Their first test of the season will be the home opener against Grand View Christian on Thursday,
