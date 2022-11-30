Falls City Girls BBall

Cora Watkin is returning for her senior season and is expected to be a leader for the Mountaineers.

 Itemizer-Observer Archive Photo

Itemizer-Observer

The Falls City High School girls basketball team is building a foundation in their preseason practices. First-year head coach Cory Ellis got to see much of last season from the stands, after arriving in Falls City as the school’s superintendent in the Winter. That helped him to come in to this year with a development plan for the team. “It’s about instruction, learning our responsibilities, and technique. Our basic philosophy is: Do the simple things right and good things will happen.”

