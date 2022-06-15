Itemizer-Observer
West Salem football coach Shawn Stanley has mixed feelings about Class 6A having two 16-team playoffs instead of one 32-team postseason.
“I’m probably a little more old-school in my thought process,” he said. “I feel like there maybe should be one champion.”
“But I also understand there are undeniable advantages some schools have, schools that can recruit or have socioeconomic advantages that are clear and supported by data over time.”
The Oregon School Activities Association voted May 2 in favor of its state championship committee’s proposal -- a change to two playoff brackets. Many schools supported the new structure.
The 16-team upper and lower 6A football playoffs were approved for the next four years.
Initially, the OSAA and the state championship committee were looking more at an eight-team upper tier for 6A football playoffs. Twenty-four other teams would have competed for a separate title. But the decision was made to go with 16 and 16.
Starting next season and through the 2025 high school football season, all seven 6A league champions and the next nine teams in the OSAA rankings will play for one state title, to be named later, with the next 16 teams in the rankings going after the other state championship, also to be named.
Going with a 16-team format for the top 6A squads gives teams a shot at the main prize even if they aren’t ranked in the top eight.
Stanley noted that in 2014 the Titans were seeded 11th and wound up in the final four, losing by only three points to No. 2 Tigard.
Last year, West Salem won the Mountain Valley Conference and was ranked fifth in the state. They drew a first-round foe in Jefferson that was much smaller in numbers. That playoff game went to a running clock early in the second half, with the Titans winning easily, 42-0.
“Something had to happen” to reduce those first-round mismatches, Stanley said. “I don’t think they’re good for anybody.”
Stanley tried to push the idea of a 16-team state playoff for 6A, with the next 16 teams in the rankings each playing one postseason game along the lines of a college bowl game. The Nos. 17 and 18 teams would meet, as would the Nos. 19 and 20 teams, and so on, down to Nos. 31 and 32.
“That would give all those teams a postseason experience, and you’d have some great match-ups,” Stanley said.
But Stanley said his idea came too late for lengthy consideration.
“The ship was maybe already out of the port by the time I brought it up,” he said.
