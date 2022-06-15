Itemizer-Observer
Change can be a good thing.
In the case of cheerleading, the Oregon School Activities Association’s recent addition of a Game Day division to its state championship offerings and winter sports activities is being regarded as a very good move.
The OSAA cheerleading season typically begins in December and January, and its state championships are in February and will be returning to Oregon City High School.
Now, after approval by the OSAA Executive Board, schools may choose to compete in either the traditional cheering competition or the new Game Day division.
Traditional cheer involves tumbling and stunts.
Game Day is basically sideline cheering as football or basketball fans would see and hear during game situations, such as when one team is driving for a touchdown or attempting to stop the other team.
A Game Day routine typically takes three minutes, incorporates the school fight song and can include the mascot, signs, banners, flags, poms and megaphones.
“Game Day is a phenomenon happening across the nation,” said Kyle Stanfield, an OSAA assistant executive director. “It brings in schools focused on their supporting teams from the sidelines. It’s a way to increase participation and have other teams come for state championships.”
Megan Smith, who is the cheer coach at Central High, applauds the OSAA’s latest move.
“It makes sense for us to do Game Day,” she said.
The Panthers competed in Game Day the past two years at the separate Oregon Cheer Coaches Association state championships, placing first in 2021 and second in October 2022.
“I’m really excited about” the OSAA adding Game Day as an option for Oregon schools, Smith said. “Other states have offered Game Day, and it’s just strengthened the sport.
“There are many facets to the sport of cheer, and this is another opportunity to showcase talents and athleticism in different ways.
“You see similar things happening as far as dance goes with the OSAA – there’s contemporary, jazz, hip hop. It’s really a lot to fit a sport as complicated as dance or cheer into a 2 1/2-minute routine and showcase all the variety of skills.
“Game Day also is really good for schools that don’t have as much money or funding. Traditional state routines require more money for choreography and music, and not every athlete is able to participate because it is so expensive in an already expensive sport.”
Dallas participated in the OCCA Game Day division last year.
“We’re planning to do it again this fall,” she said. “It will create a lot more opportunities for cheerleaders, and it focuses on the main purpose of cheerleading.”
Traditional cheer works better for schools and athletes who have access to a gymnastics coach, she added.
The Dragons had junior varsity and varsity cheer teams that went to football games, and the varsity went to the OCCA Game Day competition. In the winter, Dallas had a competitive cheer squad as well as a basketball cheer squad.
The Game Day team in Dallas had about 20 girls on it. The competition team ended up with 16 girls.
“I think Game Day will be most important for small schools that aren’t able to pick and choose their athletes,” Natalie Pope said. “With Game Day, all it takes is passion, dedication and a little bit of flair and you can score very well.”
Kelly Foster, the OSAA assistant executive director in charge of cheerleading, first saw Game Day at the Texas high school championships about five years ago.
“I thought it was so cool and would be a great fit for Oregon, especially four our schools in areas that are more remote or don’t have the tumbling or strong tradition.”
A lot of people “will love it,” Foster said. “It really is what a team does on a sideline on a Friday night.
“And you can get really creative by combining your cheer and dance teams.”
The 2023 OSAA cheer championships are set for Feb. 11, and Foster said they probably again will have large and small school divisions and take place at Oregon City High.
