MONMOUTH — Western Oregon head volleyball coach Stacy Metro announced the addition of Traci Stephenson to her staff on Monday. Stephenson will join the Wolves as an assistant coach for the 2019 season, the first under Metro’s leadership.

Stephenson joins the Wolves’ staff after eight seasons as the head coach at Chemeketa Community College in Salem.

During her time with the Storm, Stephenson compiled 170 wins and a pair of NWAC South Region Championships. She was named the 2015 AVCA West Region Coach of the Year and 2017 NWAC Coach of the Year for her efforts. Prior to her time at Chemeketa, Stephenson served as an assistant at Willamette University.