CORVALLIS — Freshman Lonny Stork of Dallas High School will be the only Dragon to see the state swim meet this year after competing at the two-day districts swim meet over the weekend.
She nabbed fourth place in the 200-individual medley relay with a time of 2:25.63, along with a fourth-place finish in the backstroke, clocking in at 1:08.06.
No one will be moving along to the state meet from the boy’s squad.
After a tough preliminaries day on Friday at the Osborn Aquatic Center, several members of the Dragons swim meet advanced to the finals events, but Saturday was where their season ended.
Senior Gabe Applegate said his meet went well overall. He swam in the 200-individual medley relay, the 100-butterfly, and the 200- and 400-freestyle team relays.
“I’m not really worried if I don’t go to state,” he said on Saturday. “If I don’t, it’s not that big a deal for me. I’m just glad I got better this year and left it on a good note. I don’t know if others will go to state from our team, but I hope they do.”
Junior Jakob Lloyd said it’s hard swimming back-to-back days.
“This weekend has gone OK,” he said. “My times weren’t as good as (Friday). It’s hard. We’re tired.”
Lloyd swam in the 50-freestyle and 100-freestyle, and joined Applegate in the 200 and 400 relays.
Overall, the boys squad placed eighth, and the girls team came in seventh place.
