BEAVERTON — Freshman Lonny Stork missed the mark to compete in the finals at the 5A Oregon State Athletics Association state swim meet this weekend, taking eighth place overall in the 200-yard individual medley event on Friday.
The top six swimmers in each event made it through to the next day.
She seemed bummed she wasn’t in the top six.
“I planned to make it to finals,” Stork said after she swam. “But I am an alternate, so I still have a chance, maybe.”
Being an alternate means that if two people in the 200 IM were to scratch and not be able to compete during Saturday’s finals, Stork would take one of their places.
Even though she didn’t compete on Saturday, Stork said she was still happy with how the event went.
“I feel like it went well,” she said. “I dropped two seconds overall from last weekend at districts.”
After her event, head coach Mark Maxwell leaned over the pool where Stork was swimming a cool-down. He held her hand while they talked, and Stork had a big smile on her face.
“She dropped time, she swam well,” Maxwell said. “It’s tough — the pressure to compete can really take it out of you.”
This is Stork’s first year on a high school swim team — she is also a member of the Blue Dolphins swim team in Dallas.
“Being on a high school team is more fun,” she said, “being able to interact with other people not just from club, but from other high schools.”
