The Central football team put their six-game winning streak on the line as they faced their toughest test in the season by traveling over the mountain to the number one seed Summit for a quarterfinal matchup. The Panthers were met with some light snow flurries during the game and already existing snow on the edges of the field. Even though the Panthers scored first, Summits’ offense proved to be too much to keep up with as the Storm earned the win 35-7.

