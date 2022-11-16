Itemizer-Observer
The Central football team put their six-game winning streak on the line as they faced their toughest test in the season by traveling over the mountain to the number one seed Summit for a quarterfinal matchup. The Panthers were met with some light snow flurries during the game and already existing snow on the edges of the field. Even though the Panthers scored first, Summits’ offense proved to be too much to keep up with as the Storm earned the win 35-7.
“I mean Summit was everything that was advertised,” said head coach Joel Everett. “But we battled there’s just a couple things that didn’t go our way. We were down a couple of starters and that just puts more stress on our other guys going both ways more so against a team like Summit, those things play a huge factor and that’s the best defensive line I’ve seen at the high school level.”
The Panthers avoided a near catastrophe on the opening kick off when the ball doinked off a helmet and Central luckily fell on top of the ball to hold onto possession. Central was able to settle in and convert two huge fourth downs with the latter being a Nelson 45-yard touchdown pass to open the contest with a 7-0 lead.
“To beat a team like Summit we we’re going to have to take chances where normally we might not,” said Everett. “And our team stepped up to that challenge early on and obviously we converted. Going up seven to zero on our first drive that’s all you can ask for, that was the perfect start in our minds. That got the energy going on our sideline. And gave our kids belief that they belonged in that game, and they definitely did.”
Central’s initial momentum carried over onto the defensive side as they forced a quick three and out for Summit getting the ball right back to their offense. On their second possession Central went for the fourth down again but this time came up short and gave the ball back to the Storm near midfield. Summit’s Sam Stephens punched in the short score to tie up the contest at 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter Summit really beganw to assert themselves as they blanked the Panther offense and added two more touchdowns to take control 21-7 going into the half.
“We adjusted a little bit to how they were playing us defensively,” said Everett. “And it was a little bit like the Dallas game because we felt we had some things we just weren’t hitting them. But I think our guys were starting to feel the pressure at that point. Especially when Summit was getting the ball coming out of the half and our momentum had kind of died. But this group of guys fought all the way till the end.”
Opening the second half, Central and Summit combined for five total turnovers with all three Panther turnovers being interceptions. The latest interception set up the Storm deep into Central territory, as Summit’s Hogan Carmichael connected with Charlie Ozolin for a 10-yard touchdown pushing the lead to 28-7.
Summit put another scoring drive together in the final quarter extending their lead to 35-7. Central mounted a 19 play drive near the end of the game and actually found the endzone. But the touchdown was called back due to a penalty. The Storm got the ball back and ran off the final minute and a half to close out a quarterfinal win over visiting Central 35-7.
Although it wasn’t how the Panthers wanted their season to end, they still put together an incredible year accomplishing a lot of long time firsts, including getting back into the postseason. Looking ahead to next season Central will graduate a lot of key seniors from this year’s team but veterans Andrew Taufaasau, Carlos Rodriguez and Andrew Eames to name a few will lead a group of returners coming back next year.
“I’m super proud of these seniors,” said Everett. “They came in as freshmen to a Central high school team not coached by Shane Hedrick and there hadn’t been one of those in a long time. Then the COVID year, so if you think about it this is almost their first full normal year. And I was really proud of how they all stuck around and this was our largest senior class in a longtime at Central. I’m really gonna miss this group. They were great leaders. And I think they did a really good job of helping build the culture that we want here.” Everett added. “Our guys should have really high optimism going into next year. We’re able to really get back to our off-season programs and we’re really excited. I also have a really great coaching staff and I hope they stick around.”
