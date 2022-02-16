Itemizer-Observer
Swim teams at Central, Dallas and West Salem all had things to smile about after their district meets last week.
Central qualified three individual girls and two girls relay teams, along with one boy swimmer, for the Class 5A championships.
Dallas got two girls and one boy to the 5A meet, which will take place Friday at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
West Salem will take all three girls relay teams and one individual girl to the 6A meet Saturday at Tualatin Hills.
The Titans’ girls team won their district meet title with 394 points, defeating host Summit (362), Bend (283) and South Salem (273), the other top four finishers out of nine Mountain Valley Conference schools.
Here’s a breakdown of how each team did at district:
Central
Freshman Gentry Hagedorn was one of the big stars in the Mid-Willamette Conference district meet Saturday at Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis.
She won the 100-yard and 200 freestyle events – setting a pair of school records.
Her sister, junior Taylor Hagedorn, won the 200 individual medley and will go to state in both that event and the 500 freestyle, after placing sixth in the latter race with a time that earned a 5A starting spot.
The Hagedorns joined senior Sarah Cooper and sophomore Kaitlyn Landis on the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams that placed second and advanced to state and set record times as well.
And Landis earned a berth in the state meet in the 50 and 200 free, finishing second and fourth, respectively.
Gentry Hagedorn went into her first individual district final, the 200 free, ranked third.
“My main goal was to just get under two minutes,” she said.
She did that, finishing in 1:58.19, which bettered the Central record of 2:00.68 set in 2020 by Taylor Hagedorn.
“It was a hard race, but I was happy at the end,” she said.
Gentry returned for the 100 free, where she was seeded first in league. She admittedly felt some pressure going into that final, especially when challenged by a Crescent Valley swimmer who sliced about three seconds off her previous best and made it “a fight to the finish.”
Gentry Hagedorn won that 100 free in 55.35, topping the school record set a couple of years ago by Taylor Hagedorn (58.69).
The 200 free relay girls race was close at the front, with Silverton winning in 1:48.32 to Central’s 1:48.60, “so that was pretty cool,” Gentry Hagedorn said. The Panthers had gone into that race ranked third, and they were the No. 2 seed in the 400 free relay, where they finished between first-place Crescent Valley and third-place Corvallis with a time of 3:59.58.
Those Central relay squads knocked off 4.04 seconds and 14.98 seconds from the Panther bests, both set this season.
Gentry and Taylor Hagedorn each started swimming competitive at about age 5, and they compete year-round for the Blue Dolphins club out of Dallas Aquatic Center.
“I was excited to swim with my sister and others in high school this year,” Gentry said. “I like the relays. It’s a lot of fun being behind the block and cheering with your team.”
There’s another Hagedorn bound for state this year, too. That’s freshman Cash Hagedorn, Gentry’s twin. He finished eighth in the boys 200 freestyle with a time of 2:05.36 that was good enough to qualify.
Gentry said she already has a general plan for the state meet.
“My main goal is to have fun,” she said.
According to Central coach Jesse Genualdi, the Panthers are ranked fourth in the girls 400 freestyle relay and sixth in the girls 200 free relay going into the state championships.
Also placing at district and going to state individually for the Panthers was Taylor Hagedorn in the 500 free after she placed sixth.
It all added up to a fifth-place girls team showing for Central, which scored 182 points.
Dallas
Dallas was eighth among girls teams with 107 points, and the Dragons were seventh out of nine boys teams with 61 points, with Central’s boys eighth at 22 points.
For the Dallas boys, sophomore Vasili Karatzas earned a trip to state in the 100 breaststroke, finishing fourth in a school-record 1:05.76. The old mark of 1:05.83 had stood since 2013.
Karatzas also was eighth in the 100 free. His time was a PR.
The Dragons had a variety of other peak performances at district.
On the boys team, junior Cadin McMillian was ninth in the 200 IM and set a PR in the 100 butterfly. Sophomore Isaac Santille earned a personal record in the 50 free. The 200 free relay team of senior Aidan Condon, Karatzas, McMillian and Santille posted its fastest swim of the season to finish seventh. Condon had a strong leg of 29.08.
For the Dallas girls, junior Lonny Stork was second in the 200 IM (qualifying for state) and fourth in the 500 free. Stork’s 200 IM finish in 2:17.20 was a Dallas record (the mark set in 2012 was 2:18.10).
Junior Hope Mikkelsen placed third in the 50 free (advancing to state) and eighth in the 100 backstroke.
Also for the Dallas girls, senior Molly Parsons and sophomore Rory Parsons set PR marks in the 50 free.
And the Dragons’ girls 200 free relay team swam well, posting a 2:02.56, the school’s fastest of the season, in placing seventh.
The 400 free relay girls team also had a season PR, finishing seventh in 4:49.04. Stork, Mikkelsen and the Parsons swam relay at district for the Dragons.
“With only four boys and four girls on the team, we were competitive, which was awesome,” Dallas coach Sean Condon said.
West Salem
West Salem Titans junior Mia Piexoto qualified for state with her finishes of second in the 200 individual medley and fifth in the 100 breaststroke.
The Titans also will compete in the 6A finale in the girls 200 and 400 free relays and the 200 medley relay.
The 200 medley relay team of junior Caitlin Waldner, Piexoto, freshman Emily Silldorff and senior Paige Anderson finished fourth in the Mountain Valley Conference district meet Saturday at Juniper Swim and Fitness in Bend.
The 200 free relay team also was fourth and consisted of sophomore Reyna Macias, Waldner, Piexoto and freshman Olivia Powell.
The 400 free relay, comprised of Anderson, Macias, Silldorff and Powell, took third at district.
The West Salem girls’ other top district placers included Silldorff, third in the 200 IM and fourth in the 500 free; Anderson, third in the 500 free and fifth in the 200 free; Waldner, fourth in the 100 backstroke and fifth in the 100 butterfly; Macias, fifth in the 100 free and sixth in the 200 free; junior Kendra Heaton, seventh in the 200 IM; senior Natalie Peterson-Hunt, seventh in the 50 free; freshman Charlotte Sandvig, eighth in the 200 free; senior Trinity Reis, eighth in the 100 free; and freshman Caroline Haworth, eighth in the 500 free.
The West Salem boys wound up fourth with 189 points, trailing winner Summit (407), South Salem (346) and Sprague (208). Bend was fifth with 177 in the nine-team competition at district.
For the West Salem boys, sophomore Mika Oprea took fourth in the 100 breast (the highest Titans boys finish). He also was seventh in the 50 free. Junior Kaden Oprea was fifth in the 100 fly.
Also for the Titans, junior Grason Dalke placed fifth in the 200 IM, and freshman Soren Ingebrigtsen was eighth in the same event.
The West Salem boys took sixth in the 200 medley relay, fifth in the 200 free relay and seventh in the 400 free relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.